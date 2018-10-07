Free community baby shower prepares dozens of expecting Midlands mothers

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A baby shower full of gifts and giveaways happened in the Midlands on this Saturday but instead of just one expecting mother, there were dozens!
Expecting mother, Jessica Curry who’s baby is due as early as next week said, “I appreciate it because being a first-time mom, I really don’t know.”
Curry said the event provided a way for her to meet new moms. She really doesn’t “have friends that are moms. So, it was really big for me to be able to meet people who are going through the same thing I’m going through, and they can relate to my situation just as much as I can relate to theirs.”
Molina Healthcare put on the free community baby shower. It’s an event done in regions throughout the state for underserved moms.
“Doing community baby showers is very important to pregnant moms and babies. We want to make sure that we provide them with the necessary resources that they can have in order to stay healthy and also have a healthy baby,” said Jannie Lincoln, the community engagement coordinator with Molina Healthcare.
The expecting mothers were given diaper bags and other baby essentials.
“I can see things that I need to go back and go get for my baby just because next week is right around the corner,” Curry said.
There were also several vendors on hand offering education on prenatal health, and on topics such as breastfeeding and early childhood development.
“To have somebody to talk to and give you step-by-step the things that are out there. I’m going to be a single mom, which is fine, but it’s nice to know that there’s help and support,” Curry said.
The event was held at the Katheryn Bellfield Cultural Arts Center in Columbia and was free to the first 50 moms to register.
Event organizers say improving birth outcomes and reducing infant mortality rates can often be achieved through education and healthy choices.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.