Father shot and killed one week ago, remembered at funeral service

LEE COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Family and friends of James McDowell gathered in Bishopville in Lee County Sunday for the 23-year-old’s funeral.
One week ago, he and his almost two-year-old son were shot and killed at their home on Beatty Downs Road.
During the service at Lee Central High School, McDowell was described as a gentle giant who loved those around him. His former coaches also spoke about their student and his time on the football field when he attended Lee Central.
McDowell’s family is asking community members to help deputies solve this case.
“Two mothers are grieving right now. Two families are grieving right now so if anyone has any kind of information. No matter how great, how small, just please reach out and let someone know because this is devastating,” said Shetika Newsome, an aunt of James McDowell.
Newsome also spoke about how she will remember McDowell. “He was a lover of music. He loved his son, his family. He was just an all-around just, just a free spirit, happy soul and he is going to greatly be missed,” Newsome said.
Funeral services for McDowell's son Tryen Williams will be held tomorrow.
Richland County Deputies have not made an arrest in this case. If you have any information regarding this case you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
