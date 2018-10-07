ACSO: Searching for missing and endangered 9-year-old

WARRENVILLE,SC (WFXG) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says a 9-year-old Jaylen Frazier is missing and is endangered.
According to Capt. Eric Abdullah, the child’s mother called police around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. Jaylen’s mother reported her son missing after receiving several threatening messages from her son’s father, 31-year-old Patrick Frazier. She says Patrick made threats to harm himself and his son. Investigators have obtained a warrant for Frazier, he’s being charged with Custodial Interference.
Jaylen is a black male, black hair, brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, khaki pants and white shoes around 7:00 p.m. on October 6th. Patrick is a black male, black hair, brown eyes and is 6 feet, The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, North Augusta Department of Public Safety and Richmond County Sheriff’s Office have been assisting with the search for Jaylen.
If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Jaylen or Patrick, contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811.
Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.