SCHP investigating fatal Kershaw County collision

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a collision in Kershaw County that claimed the life of one person Friday night.
Troopers say just after 8 p.m., an SUV traveling east on Highway 34 crashed into a trailer that was attached to a commercial vehicle. The commercial vehicle was backing across the highway at the time.
The driver of the SUV died at the scene of the collision. Their identity has not been released by the coroner at this time.
Troopers say no charges have been filed for anyone at this time. The collision remains under investigation.
