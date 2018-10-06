SC politicians, President Trump react to confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to Supreme Court

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The saga of Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination came to an end on Saturday as the Senate voted 50-48 to confirm him as the newest associate justice.
Not long after the confirmation, politicians began sending their congratulations to Judge Kavanaugh.
President Donald Trump took to Twitter to congratulate the judge and also to confirm that Kavanaugh would be sworn in soon.
South Carolina Senator Tim Scott also released a statement following the vote saying he was proud to cast his vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh.
South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham also posted his reaction to the vote on Twitter, thanking the president for choosing Judge Kavanaugh for the nomination.
