Pompeo in Japan to discuss North Korea en route to Pyongyang
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, center, is welcomed by officials upon his arrival at Haneda Airport in Tokyo Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) (Eugene Hoshiko)
October 5, 2018 at 11:46 PM EST - Updated October 5 at 11:46 PM

TOKYO (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has arrived in Tokyo for talks with Japanese officials ahead of his trip to North Korea.

Pompeo is under pressure to make progress on convincing North Korea to abandon nuclear weapons as President Donald Trump seeks a second summit with leader Kim Jong Un.

Pompeo will meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Foreign Minister Taro Kono later Saturday to discuss their North Korea policies before heading to Pyongyang on Sunday.

Tokyo is the first stop of his three-day East Asia tour, which also takes him to South Korea and China.

Trump and Kim made a vague "denuclearization" agreement at the June summit but deadlocked over how to achieve it.

