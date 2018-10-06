Police searching for man responsible for overnight shooting in Five Points

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Columbia Police are searching for who is responsible for a shooting in Five Points early Saturday morning that injured one person.
The shooting happened at about 2 a.m. at the Thirsty Parrot bar located at 734 Harden Street.
Officers patrolling the area heard a gunshot and ran to investigate. They found the victim surrounded by a large crowd in front of the bar.
Investigators say a group of men were trying to enter the bar and were approached by Thirsty Parrot employees. A physical altercation happened in the doorway before someone in the crowd pulled out a gun and shot once, hitting the victim in the arm.
The victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury for treatment. The suspect was seen running away from the scene.
Video surveillance was able to capture the face of the suspect and police are hoping the community can assist in identifying and locating him.
Anyone with any information about the shooting or the suspect is urged by officers to contact Crimestoppers
