Heat Sticking Around - Unsettled Next Week

More showers are in your forecast next week as high pressure to our north and low pressure from the Gulf of Mexico feed us a plume of rich, tropical moisture toward the Midlands. The low, called Invest 91-L for now, has a good chance of developing into our next named tropical system. We need to pay attention to this system. We could see some tropical downpours and storms here in the Midlands, all depending on the track of this potential system. For now, plan for a daily chance of scattered showers and storms next week. Highs will cool into the low to mid 80s.