Heat Sticking Around - Unsettled Next Week

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Temperatures will continue to stay above normal the next few days with highs that will stay in the upper 80s to low 90s. We’re also tracking the tropics. A system will likely develop in the Gulf and may impact portions of the southeast United States towards the end of next week.
Today, a few showers and storms will be possible as a cold front nudges in from the north. We’re not expecting a washout. Best rain chances will arrive by the afternoon and evening. Rain chances are around 30%. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will be in the low 90s, but because of the humidity, it will feel like the mid 90s. Make sure you drink plenty of water throughout the day!
Our weather pattern starts to change as we head into Sunday and next week. An area of high pressure will move to the north and change our wind pattern. Easterly winds will take over early next week and turn our weather a bit more unsettled. On top of that, an area of low pressure which will likely become Tropical Storm Michael will move into the Gulf next week and increase our shower chance as we head into the middle to the end of next week.
More showers are in your forecast next week as high pressure to our north and low pressure from the Gulf of Mexico feed us a plume of rich, tropical moisture toward the Midlands. The low, called Invest 91-L for now, has a good chance of developing into our next named tropical system. We need to pay attention to this system. We could see some tropical downpours and storms here in the Midlands, all depending on the track of this potential system. For now, plan for a daily chance of scattered showers and storms next week. Highs will cool into the low to mid 80s.
Here are your headlines over the next few days:
· A few showers/storms are possible Saturday and Sunday (20-30%).
· Get ready for the heat this weekend. It will feel like the low to mid 90s.
· We’re tracking a developing area of low pressure in the tropics (Invest 91-L) which will likely become Tropical Storm Michael
· As the system moves into the Gulf of Mexico, some of its moisture could move into the Palmetto State by the middle of next week.
· Rain chances will be between 30 and 50% for most of the week.
· Highs will cool back into the low to mid 80s for the week.
Here’s your forecast:
Today Sun and clouds with a few showers this afternoon (30%). Highs in the low 90s but feeling like the mid 90s with the humidity
Tonight: Passing clouds with temps in the 70s. Watch for a little fog early in the AM
Sunday: Sun and clouds again with temps in the upper 80s to low 90s. A 20% chance for a shower or storm.
WIS First Alert Meteorologist Kevin Arnone
