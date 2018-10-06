Gamecocks win rain-filled, lightning-delayed game over Missouri with field goal

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - In a game that saw everything from two lightning delays, pouring rain, and a 17-point South Carolina surge in the third quarter, the Gamecocks pulled out a 37-35 win behind three Parker White field goals.
Mizzou got off to a fast start against the Gamecocks. Drew Lock unleashed a 44-yard pass to Jalen Knox to get the Tigers down to the 1. On the next play, Larry Roundtree punched it in for Barry Odom’s squad giving them an early 7-0 lead.
Missouri tried to catch USC asleep on special teams with an onside kick, but the ball didn’t go 10 yards and the Gamecocks came away with excellent field position. That’s all Michael Scarnecchia needed. Following a 32-yard pass to Deebo Samuel, Scarnecchia threw his first touchdown pass of the day, a 5-yard throw to Bryan Edwards, to tie things up 7-7 with 11:02 left in the first.
Missouri extended their lead behind their balanced offense. An 18-yard pass from Lock to Kendal Blanton and a 25-yard rush by Tyler Badie set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Damarea Crockett making it 14-7 Mizzou.
Following a Tigers field goal, the Gamecocks struck quickly to cut the Mizzou lead. Bryan Edwards came up his second touchdown catch of the day. This time, it was a 17-yard pass from Scarnecchia making it a 17-14 game with 12:57 left in the half.
McCann tacked on two more field goals for Missouri in the second quarter extending Missouri’s lead to 23-14.
Missouri finished the half with 321 yards at the half. South Carolina finished the first two quarters with 149 yards with just 43 coming on the ground.
The rain began to fall heavily in the second half, but that didn’t stop Scarnecchia, who was on fire for Carolina. The senior threw his third touchdown pass of the day with 9:34 to go in the third to Deebo Samuel cutting the deficit to 23-21.
Carolina gained momentum on the following Mizzou drive. What was initially ruled a 70-yard touchdown run by Damarea Crockett was overturned after the play was reviewed and officials determined he stepped out of bounds at the 11. From there, Mizzou had two big penalties, which led to the Tigers not being able to get a punt off giving Carolina the ball at the Carolina 46.
South Carolina took the lead on the ensuing drive. With momentum in the Gamecocks’ favor, Parker White’s 42-yard field goal gave USC a 24-23 lead, their first of the day.
The defense chipped in to extend the Carolina lead. With Lock feeling the pressure on third down, his pass was intercepted and returned 12 yards for a touchdown by Sherrod Greene making it 31-23.
Mizzou would regain some momentum early in the fourth quarter. After blocking a Joseph Charlton punt, the Tigers capitalized with Roundtree’s second rushing touchdown of the day. The 2-yard run, however, was followed by a failed 2-point conversion and Carolina maintained a 31-29 lead. The Tigers later reclaimed the lead thanks to a 44-yard field goal. However, Carolina would respond with a field goal of their own to make it 34-32 Carolina.
Then, the game would be put on hold for 76 minutes after two lightning delay forced both teams back in their respective locker rooms.
Following the delay, Mizzou took the lead once again on a 57-yard field goal by McCann giving the Tigers a 35-34 lead with 1:18 to go.
South Carolina, however, wasn’t going to give the game away. Scarnecchia led a dramatic nine-play drive that ultimately was capped with White’s 33-yard field goal, his third of the day.
South Carolina will host Texas A&M next week.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.