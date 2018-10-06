Gamecocks look to bounce back from loss Saturday vs. Missouri

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - This weekend’s contest Missouri and South Carolina will be a true test for the Gamecocks.
The ninth meeting ever between these two teams will feature a Gamecocks squad looking to bounce back from a 24-10 loss to Kentucky. Now, Carolina will try to come away with their third win of the season against a Tigers team searching for its first conference win.
“We need our crowd to be there and be loud. (Missouri does) a lot at the line of scrimmage. They have a good football team, and we need to be out in full force. I know our players will appreciate it. I know our fans will be excited about getting us back home.”
Missouri is tied for 77th in the nation in scoring defense. Barry Odom’s team surrenders an average of 26.8 points per game. Their last two outings, however, has seen the Tigers give up over 35 points each. Despite that, the Gamecocks understand that Mizzou isn’t simply going to lay down when their offense takes the field.
“They do a little bit of everything,” said Gamecocks offensive lineman Zack Bailey. “They’re going to show you four down. They’re going to show you odd. They’re going to give you man coverage. They’re going to give you zone. They’re going to give you a little bit of everything.”
Junior linebacker Cale Garrett leads the Tigers in tackles with 30 total tackles while Terry Beckner boasts a team-high four tackles for loss for Missouri’s defense. In total, Missouri’s defense gives up 396 yards per game.
“It all starts with Terry Beckner,” said Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp. “I know Terry. I recruited Terry when I was at Auburn. Terry is a really good football player, very disruptive, but that’s the way they play up front. They’re very disruptive in the front, (with) movement and different things they create for you. They do a really nice job there. (Cale) Garrett is a really good linebacker. Brandon Lee flashes to me at SAM linebacker. They’ve got a solid secondary and (are) good on special teams. We need to play well.”
Questions surrounding Jake Bentley’s playing status for Saturday have surfaced throughout the week. The Gamecocks' junior quarterback suffered a knee injury last week against Kentucky. If Bentley isn’t able to play, the Gamecocks will hand the keys to the offense over to backup Michael Scarnecchia.
Offensively, Missouri is one of the best teams in the country. The Tigers are currently seventh in the nation in total offense averaging 540 yards per game and 25th in college football posting 40 points per game. Led by All-SEC first-team selection Drew Lock, the Tigers utilize a fast-paced offense to rack up points week in and week out.
“Drew Lock can make all the throws,” said Muschamp. “We’ve faced him the last few years; he’s an outstanding player. (There are) really good skill people around him at the running back position. (Damarea) Crockett, (Larry) Rountree and (Tyler) Badie are all really good players. (They have) speed on the edges, (Emanuel) Hall and then (Johnathon) Johnson and (Nate) Brown are guys that can really run vertically and change the direction and complexion of the game quickly.
“The two tight ends are 6-6, 250 or 260 and run and have ball skills. I think both guys play on the basketball team, or they should if they’re not. But they’re really good athletes. (They have) four out of five guys back on the offensive line. Derek Dooley is their offensive coordinator. He’s new this year and has done a really nice job of tying in some run game, which they ran the ball with Josh (Heupel) last year, but they’re a little more committed to me and still playing with a really high tempo offensively.”
Lock is second in the SEC with 1,283 passing yards and third in passing touchdowns with 11. However, South Carolina has been one of the best teams in the SEC when it comes to pass defense. The Gamecocks are ranked second in the conference only behind Florida. They surrender 159 yards per game.
South Carolina hosts Missouri at noon at Williams-Brice Stadium. The game can be seen on the SEC Network.
