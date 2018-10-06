Fort Jackson Fire Department puts on a carnival for National Fire Prevention Week

"This year's theme is look, listen and learn. It has to do with looking for fire hazards in your home. Listening for the fire alarms so that you know when to evacuate and then learning about fire safety so, put on a carnival every year just to educate the public and get everybody ready for fire prevention week. Teaching the kids is the biggest part of our job is teaching the kids so they can teach their parents," said Fort Jackson Fire Department Assistant Chief Doug Christensen.