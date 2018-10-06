Fort Jackson Fire Department puts on a carnival for National Fire Prevention Week

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Fort Jackson Fired Department introduced people to National Fire Prevention week through a carnival.
In its fifth year, attendees were treated to games, a rock wall, bounce houses, live music, and firehouse station tours, all of it in an effort to keep not only adults safe but kids as well.
"This year's theme is look, listen and learn. It has to do with looking for fire hazards in your home. Listening for the fire alarms so that you know when to evacuate and then learning about fire safety so, put on a carnival every year just to educate the public and get everybody ready for fire prevention week. Teaching the kids is the biggest part of our job is teaching the kids so they can teach their parents," said Fort Jackson Fire Department Assistant Chief Doug Christensen.
Organizers say they expected about 500 to one thousand people at the event Saturday.
After Saturday’s event, Fort Jackson Fire Department officials say they will continue to educate the public during fire prevention week in several ways including carrying out fire drills in larger buildings.
Since 1922, the National Fire Protection Association has sponsored the public observance of Fire Prevention Week. National Fire prevention week runs from October 7th to the 13th.
