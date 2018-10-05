West Columbia police searching for suspects involved in Waffle House robbery

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department is searching for two men believed to be involved in Waffle House robbery.
On September 21st the Waffle House on Augusta Road in West Columbia was robbed and police believe two suspects caught on surviellence were involved.
Officials believe they were driving a tan 2007 - 2014 Chevrolet Suburban.
If you have any information about this incident or can identify the suspects you are urged to contact the West Columbia Police Department at 803-794-0721 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.