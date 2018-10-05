Suspect at center of sexual assault case that preceded officer-involved shooting denied bond

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The adopted son of the suspect formally charged with killing a Florence police officer and injuring six other law enforcement agents was denied bond Friday on a criminal sexual conduct charge.
During the hearing for 28-year-old Seth Hopkins, the solicitor and representatives from the Department of Social Services and the Richland County Sheriff’s Office spoke and said the defendant is a flight risk and a danger to children.
During a press conference earlier Friday afternoon with Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, Wednesday’s shooting started as a sexual assault investigation against Seth Hopkins.
Deputies were reportedly going to interview him and had a search warrant.
Once law enforcement arrived on the scene, they were ambushed and shot, according to authorities.
Frederick Hopkins, 74, is charged with one count of murder and six counts of attempted murder for the officer-involved shooting.
