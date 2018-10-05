Sumter Police searching for two people accused of armed robbery of pawn shop

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Sumter Police are hoping the community can help them identify two men who were involved in an armed robbery incident at a Pawn Shop on Friday.
Officers responded to the Sumter Pawn Shop located at 705 Broad Street just after 10:45 a.m. Employees of the store reported two men, one of them armed with a gun, entered the store and took an undetermined amount of cash and a gun before fleeing the scene on foot. Fortunately, no one was injured.
The men covered their faces and wore dark-colored clothing. Both men are described as weighing between 160 and 180 lbs. One of the men is about 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall while the other is described as about 6 feet to 6 feet 2 inches tall.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700 or you can also contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
