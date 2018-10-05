Shooting incident in Lexington sends one to the hospital

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Lexington County deputies responded to a shooting incident that left one person injured Thursday night.
Deputies say the shooting happened on the 200 block of Crystal Springs Road near Rutherford Road just after 9 p.m.
A man was transported to a local hospital for treatment for a gunshot wound.
Deputies say the shooting was an isolated incident between two people who knew each other. They are not searching for any suspects.
It is not clear at this time whether anyone has been arrested or whether anyone will face any charges.
