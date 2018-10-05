RCSD and FBI investigate deadly shooting in Florence, officials to update Friday

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff’s Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation officials are investigating the deadly shooting in Florence, SC that killed one officer and injured several others.
Officer Terrence Carraway, 52, was killed after officials say he was shot by Fred Hopkins, 74, of Florence on Wednesday.
Mourners held a candlelight vigil Thursday night inside a Florence church for Carraway, who recently received a 30-year service pin from his department.
RCSD Sheriff Leon Lott will provide updates in a press conference on Friday, Oct 5 at 2 p.m. The conference will be streamed on the WIS Facebook page.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.