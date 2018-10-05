One person in critical condition after shooting in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Two people were injured after a shooting in Columbia that happened on Friday.
The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. at Waverly Place apartments on Waverly Street, according to Columbia Police.
One person who was injured is in critical condition, officials said.
If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
