New baby gorilla at Riverbanks now has a name

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The newest baby gorilla at Riverbanks Zoo now has a name.
Little baby ZaKota is the newest addition to the gorilla family and mommy Kazi is a great teacher. You can see by the video that she’s super playful with her little one!
The winning bid during Riverbanks Zoo’s Zoofari live auction fundraiser was awarded to Theresa Cheek, granting her the opportunity to select the name for the gorilla infant. ZaKota was chosen to honor both of Theresa’s sons- Zachary and Dakota.
Riverbanks Zoo extended thanks to Theresa for her generous donation to support Riverbanks and the conservation programs.
