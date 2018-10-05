New baby gorilla at Riverbanks now has a name

ZaKota is the newest addition to the gorilla family at Riverbanks Zoo.
By Emily Smith | October 5, 2018 at 12:58 PM EST - Updated October 5 at 12:58 PM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The newest baby gorilla at Riverbanks Zoo now has a name.

Drum Roll Please: we are thrilled to share that Kazi’s little guy officially has a name! Welcome ZaKota to the 🦍 family troop. The winning bid during our Zoofari live auction fundraiser was awarded to Theresa Cheek, granting her the opportunity to select a name for our gorilla infant. ZaKota was chosen to honor both of Theresa’s sons- Zachary and Dakota. Thank you Theresa for your generous donation to support Riverbanks and our conservation programs!

Little baby ZaKota is the newest addition to the gorilla family and mommy Kazi is a great teacher. You can see by the video that she’s super playful with her little one!

The winning bid during Riverbanks Zoo’s Zoofari live auction fundraiser was awarded to Theresa Cheek, granting her the opportunity to select the name for the gorilla infant. ZaKota was chosen to honor both of Theresa’s sons- Zachary and Dakota.

Riverbanks Zoo extended thanks to Theresa for her generous donation to support Riverbanks and the conservation programs.

