New baby gorilla at Riverbanks now has a name

Drum Roll Please: we are thrilled to share that Kazi’s little guy officially has a name! Welcome ZaKota to the 🦍 family troop. The winning bid during our Zoofari live auction fundraiser was awarded to Theresa Cheek, granting her the opportunity to select a name for our gorilla infant. ZaKota was chosen to honor both of Theresa’s sons- Zachary and Dakota. Thank you Theresa for your generous donation to support Riverbanks and our conservation programs!