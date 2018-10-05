Local Subway owner discusses life after the 2015 flood

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - It’s been three years since the Midlands experienced the historic 2015 flood, which caused devastation for many.
While some have overcome the hardships, there are still businesses and homeowners who have not fully recovered from the 2015 storm.
Yogi Thakker, who owned a local Subway on Devine Street near the Title Loans, dealt with the aftermath of the flood first hand.
“It was like nine in the morning, I find out that it was badly flooded and I was watching TV and to see my building had 11 feet of water inside the building,” Thakker said. “October 3rd I lost my business.”
He owned the business for nearly 30 years. The Subway was one of the businesses on Devine Street underwater.
The city magistrate ordered Thakker to demolish the building.
Thakker told WIS the City of Columbia offered to buy the property for $10,000, but Thakker declined.
Thakker demolished the building in early September.
“I don’t know what I’m going to do with the land, but I’m dying to put a small building in there if the city gives me the permit.”
Thakker was left out of work for nearly 3 years, and still paid property taxes on his original building.
Since then, he re-opened the famous sandwich shop, marking a new beginning for what was years of struggles.
The new franchise is located across the street from where it originally used to stand. Thakker says he’s hopeful to draw in his old customers.
“People find out that we reopened, they are very glad to see us back,” Thakker said. “It’s still slowly slowly picking up but didn’t pick up like my old location.”
