Improving Arkansas faces tough task against No. 1 Bama

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, file photo, Alabama head coach Nick Saban watches his players during warmups before an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss. Since every conference now plays a conference championship game, seven is the most possible undefeated teams on Dec. 3, the College Football Playoffs selection Sunday. But only the SEC managed to get through the first month of the season with a possibility of a matchup of unbeaten in its title game on championship weekend. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File) (AP)