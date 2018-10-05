Gamecocks move past ‘rude awakening’ of Wilson’s absence in first practice of season

“We got a rude awakening this summer,” Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley said. “We got a feel for what that looks like. It’s not so bad right now because you’ve got players who will step up. A’ja did all she could do on the collegiate level and she needed to spread her wings and fly. Here, some of the players need to open up their wings and see if they can fly. I think that’s what college baskeball is all about to where you lose a big part of your program, you gain some valuable pieces who were here.”