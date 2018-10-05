Gamecocks move past ‘rude awakening’ of Wilson’s absence in first practice of season

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Under the lights of the Carolina Coliseum, Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks were hard at work preparing for their season opener, which takes place in just about a month. However, something was just a little different about Thursday’s practice.
No. 22 wasn’t roaming the floor. Life without A’ja Wilson officially began, but the Gamecocks say it’s something they’ve gotten used to now.
“It’s a big difference because, you know, her personality is huge,” said Gamecocks guard Tyasha Harris, “but everybody picks up the slack and everything. So, I think not having her here is big, but she checks up on us.”
“We got a rude awakening this summer,” Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley said. “We got a feel for what that looks like. It’s not so bad right now because you’ve got players who will step up. A’ja did all she could do on the collegiate level and she needed to spread her wings and fly. Here, some of the players need to open up their wings and see if they can fly. I think that’s what college baskeball is all about to where you lose a big part of your program, you gain some valuable pieces who were here.”
The loss of Wilson means a large void will have to be filled by the team. Freshmen Destanni Henderson, Victoria Saxton, and Elysa Wesolek will have to pull their weight while the additions of Te’a Cooper and former Clemson guard Nelly Perry should help the Gamecocks as they take aim at their fifth SEC regular season and tournament championships.
“They’re doing really well,” Harris said of the newcomers. “They’re adjusting really well. They come in the gym more than anybody else has. They love it here. They ask a lot of questions and we help them along.”
While there may be a significant piece gone from the USC program, Staley has seen improvement in her players since she’s had the chance to work with them this summer.
“The bottom of our team got better over the past summer and I think they see an opportunity to play and be successful. So, that’s the kind of reaction we needed to have from those players who didn’t play a whole lot of minutes who weren’t called on to do a whole lot for us. I think they move the needle when it comes to making us a better team.”
South Carolina opens the season at home against Alabama State on Nov. 11.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.