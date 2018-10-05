First Alert Forecast: Well Above Normal Temperatures For A Few More Days

Cooler Days On The Way
The hot temperatures the last few days will continue a little bit longer. High pressure will move to the East over the next few days…this will give us more moisture over the state and a NNE wind…this will lower the temperatures into the lower 80s. A cold front will make to the SC/NC boarder over the weekend. This will also enhance our daily shower chance over the weekend into early next week.
As we move into next week, we’ll have to watch the Gulf of Mexico as we could see a disturbance develop that moves into the southeast, this would give us widespread rain Wednesday/Thursday. Again, something to wait and watch for now.
Weather Headlines:
- Lower to middle 90s the next few days
- More humidity with a chance of showers Saturday and Sunday
- Better chance of showers next week. Cooler, Highs lower 80s
Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny, Hot. High Lower 90s
Tonight: Fair. Low near 70
Saturday Partly cloudy, Hot. 20% chance of showers . High Lower 90s
Sunday: Partly cloudy, more humid. 30% chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs upper 80s
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.