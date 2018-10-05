First Alert Forecast: The tropics could impact your forecast next week

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Not only are the temperatures heating up, but the tropics are, too! We’re tracking a system that could impact the Midlands by the middle of next week.
First, as we move through your Friday night, expect quiet conditions. We’ll see mostly clear skies. Some patchy fog is possible. Temperatures will be warm tonight, only falling into the low 70s.
On Saturday, a few showers and storms will be possible as a cold front nudges in from the north. We’re not expecting a washout. Best rain chances will arrive by the afternoon and evening. Rain chances are around 30%. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will be in the low 90s, but because of the humidity, it will feel like the mid 90s. Stay cool!
Our weather pattern will change a bit by Sunday into next week as high pressure moves north, our flow changes from the east and a developing area of low pressure moves into the Gulf of Mexico.
On Sunday, expect a few isolated showers and storms (20%). Otherwise, we’ll see partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s. It will feel like the low 90s because of the humidity.
More showers are in your forecast next week as high pressure to our north and low pressure from the Gulf of Mexico feed us a plume of rich, tropical moisture toward the Midlands. The low, called Invest 91-L for now, has a good chance of developing into our next named tropical system. We need to pay attention to this system. We could see some tropical downpours and storms here in the Midlands, all depending on the track of this potential system. For now, plan for a daily chance of scattered showers and storms next week. Highs will cool into the low to mid 80s.
Tonight: Mostly Clear. Patchy Fog Possible Late. Lows in the lower 70s. Winds: E 5 mph.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers/Storms (30%). Hot and Humid. Highs in the low 90s. Heat Index in the mid 90s. Winds: E/NE 5 mph.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Hot and Humid. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat Index in the low 90s. Winds: E 5 mph.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· A few showers/storms are possible Saturday and Sunday (20-30%).
· Brace yourself for the heat this weekend. It will feel like the low to mid 90s.
· We’re tracking a developing area of low pressure in the tropics (Invest 91-L) that could impact the Midlands next week.
· As the system moves into the Gulf of Mexico, some of its moisture could move into the Palmetto State by the middle of next week.
· Rain chances will be between 30 and 50% for most of the week.
· Highs will cool back into the low to mid 80s for the week.
WIS First Alert Chief Meteorologist Dominic Brown
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.