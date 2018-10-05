FIRST ALERT: A developing system in the tropics could bring storms to the Midlands next week

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Heads up! We’re tracking a system in the tropics that could impact the Midlands next week.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· We’re tracking a developing area of low pressure in the tropics that could impact the Midlands next week.
· Right now, the system is called Invest 91-L.
· As the system moves into the Gulf of Mexico over the next few days, it’s expected to strengthen.
· Some of its moisture could move into the Palmetto State by the middle of next week.
· Rain chances will be between 30 and 50% for most of the week.
Weather Story:
Your WIS First Alert Weather Team is keeping an eye on Invest 91-L. This system is slowly developing near Central America and moving to the north.
Over the next several days, this area of low pressure has a good chance of strengthening and developing into our next named tropical system.
We need to pay attention to it closely. As it moves into the Gulf of Mexico, we could see some tropical downpours and storms here in the Midlands. However, it will all depend on the system’s track.
If Invest 91-L tracks farther to the west toward Texas or Louisiana, we would see minimal impacts here in South Carolina. But if it tracks closer to the Florida Panhandle, then we could see tropical downpours and the potential for severe storms here in the Midlands, especially by Wednesday or Thursday.
This forecast is subject to change. So, stay with your WIS First Alert Weather Team for further updates.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.