FBI now assisting with investigation in shooting of Florence law enforcement officers

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) -The Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Richland County Sheriff’s Office with processing the scene of Wednesday’s deadly officer-involved shooting, according to FBI spokesperson Don Wood.
Agents were at the crime scene in the Vintage Place neighborhood on Friday.
Florence police sergeant Terrence Carraway, 52, who recently received his 30-year service pin from the department, was killed in the mass shooting that injured six others.
Deputies have identified the suspect as 74-year-old Fred Hopkins who lived at the home on Ashton Drive where the incident occurred.
Hopkins has yet to be formally charged.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.