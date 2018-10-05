Collision on I-26 involving multiple tractor-trailers causes major traffic congestion

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Columbia firefighters responded to a crash on Interstate 26 eastbound involving multiple tractor-trailer trucks Thursday evening.
The collision happened on I-26 at St. Andrews Road. WIS is told that the interstate is shut down from Piney Grove Road to the scene near St. Andrews Road.
Details are extremely limited at this time, however, officials urge drivers to find an alternate route if this stretch of roadway is in your travel plans. The crash is causing major traffic congestion.
