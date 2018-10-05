Bentley a game-time call, LB out for 2018

Other injuries include senior linebacker Eldridge Thompson (shoulder), sophomore defensive back Jamyest Williams (shoulder), graduate safety J.T. Ibe (knee), sophomore wide receiver OrTre Smith (knee) and junior defensive end D.J. Wonnum (ankle). Junior wide receiver Bryan Edwards exited last week's game late with a sprained ankle but practiced fully on Wednesday and was deemed good to go by Muschamp. Williams is expected to be fine after practicing all week. Thompson will have season-ending shoulder surgery. They will apply to for him to have a medical redshirt. Ibe and Wonnum are not expected back until after the Oct. 20 bye week while Smith is out for the season as he is slated to undergo surgery on a kneecap that subluxes. Senior tight end Jacob August will not play on Saturday after taking a big hit to the head/neck area on the sideline against Kentucky that required medical attention.