Bentley a game-time call, LB out for 2018

COLUMBIA, SC (TheBigSpur.com) - South Carolina has a banged up football team right now. Going into their fifth game of the season the Gamecocks (2-2, 1-2) are without multiple players and there is uncertainty on the status of their starting quarterback.
Junior Jake Bentley has been battling through the week with a knee sprain he suffered in the fourth quarter of last week’s road loss against Kentucky.
Head coach Will Muschamp listed his quarterback as “probable” on Tuesday, but said “He's still sore, but again, it's a long time until Saturday.” A day later during his Wednesday SEC coaches teleconference Muschamp said Bentley practiced that morning and “moved around OK.”
On Thursday night during his Carolina Calls call-in show, Muschamp provided the final injury update before the Gamecocks play Missouri on Saturday at noon.
Muschamp said his quarterback will be a game-time decision.
"Jake has practiced this week. It will be a game-time decision as far as his playing time on Saturday," Muschamp said. "He has practiced this week and has moved around better each day. We'll see how he does again tomorrow and on Saturday."
If Bentley cannot go on Saturday the Gamecocks will go with a quarterback depth chart that starts with redshirt senior Michael Scarnecchia followed by freshman Dakereon Joyner, who Muschamp acknowledged as the team’s third-string signal caller this week. He also mentioned Joyner had taken some first-team snaps during Tuesday’s morning practice.
"Mike got the majority of the reps with the first team and obviously Dakereon got some reps as well," Muschamp said. "We'll be prepared for the game. Mike played well given the opportunity and we'll make the decision game day about Jake. The bottom line is he has to be able to protect himself in the game. That's the most important thing and that's what I'll be looking for in pregame."
Other injuries include senior linebacker Eldridge Thompson (shoulder), sophomore defensive back Jamyest Williams (shoulder), graduate safety J.T. Ibe (knee), sophomore wide receiver OrTre Smith (knee) and junior defensive end D.J. Wonnum (ankle). Junior wide receiver Bryan Edwards exited last week's game late with a sprained ankle but practiced fully on Wednesday and was deemed good to go by Muschamp. Williams is expected to be fine after practicing all week. Thompson will have season-ending shoulder surgery. They will apply to for him to have a medical redshirt. Ibe and Wonnum are not expected back until after the Oct. 20 bye week while Smith is out for the season as he is slated to undergo surgery on a kneecap that subluxes. Senior tight end Jacob August will not play on Saturday after taking a big hit to the head/neck area on the sideline against Kentucky that required medical attention.
"In our league we're going into our fifth game and (injuries) is part of it. We don't make excuses. Man down, man up."
The Gamecocks and Tigers will kickoff from Williams-Brice Stadium at noon on the SEC Network.
