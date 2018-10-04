WATCH LIVE: Officials in SC to give latest information on shooting that killed 1 Florence PD officer, injured 6 others; suspect ID’d disbarred lawyer

A Florence police officer was killed in a shooting Wednesday that injured six other law enforcement officers and a civilian. (Source: Viewer submitted photo)
By WIS News 10 Staff | October 4, 2018 at 10:42 AM EST - Updated October 4 at 11:11 AM

FLORENCE, SC (WIS) - Officials in a South Carolina city rocked by an ambush that left one law enforcement officer dead and several others injured will hold a press conference on the latest information Thursday.

The press conference will begin Thursday afternoon.

Florence County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby has identified the shooter as 74-year-old Fred Hopkins who lived at the home on Ashton Drive where the incident occurred. According to the Associated Press, Hopkins is a disbarred lawyer and a military veteran who received disability payments after being wounded in the Vietnam War.

Florence Police officer Terrence Carraway, 52, who had just received his 30-year service pin from the department, was killed in the shooting.

As reported by WMBF News, deputies were executing a search warrant for an unnamed person in relation to an alleged sexual assault of a minor who was a foster child in the home. Kirby confirms the alleged shooter was not the suspect they were investigating.

A 27-year-old man was also shot, and deputies say he was the suspect in the sexual assault allegation they were investigating. Five Florence County deputies were at the scene to serve the warrant. Two sex crimes investigators and one other deputy were also present, Kirby says.

