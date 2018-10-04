Unclaimed veteran to be laid to rest on Friday

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Military veterans and members of the community will gather on Friday for the funeral of an unclaimed veteran.
U.S. Army Staff Sergeant, Joshua Potts will be laid to rest with full military honors.
The Wichita, Kansas native was born in 1961 and served in the military for eight years receiving numerous decorations, medals and awards for his service. He recently passed away here in Columbia.
A funeral procession for Staff Sergeant Potts will begin at 11:15 a.m. from the Dunbar Funeral Home Devine Street Chapel.
His burial will follow at noon at Fort Jackson National Cemetery on Percival Road.
