Talk of the Town: ‘Kids Biking 4 Kids’ bike race is ready to roll

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Grab a bike for your children! The Kids Biking 4 Kids bike race is ready to take off.
This is a 1-mile loop for all children. Proceeds will go to ALELL - Abundant Life Equipment Lending Library. Kathleen Ganley is the owner of Abundant Life Physical Therapy and organized the ALELL event.
Abundant Life Equipment Lending Library (ALELL) is the non-profit arm of Abundant Life Physical Therapy located in Lake Carolina. This annual event is a fundraiser for ALELL which is a free-lending library for anyone in the community in need of durable medical equipment but cannot afford it or whose insurance won't cover it.
This includes wheelchairs, walkers, standers and much, much more. This will be the 10th year ALELL is hosting the event which is for children of all abilities. Last year, 66 children participated and about 300 people attended. Bike Safety is always the priority and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department will be present to assist.
In addition to the biking event, there will be food trucks, vendors and activities for children including pumpkin painting, face painting, bounce houses and piñatas. This year ALELL will also be adding a wheel chair race.
The Kids Biking 4 Kids bike race is Saturday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. in Lake Carolina at Village Green. That’s on the northeast side of Richland County. An exact address is 212 Eascott Place. This ride is for ages 3 to 13 and is $10 per child. For more details, call 803-720-5240 or email AbundantLifeTherapy@gmail.com.
More information is available at the organization’s website here.
