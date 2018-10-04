Suspect sought in Fairfax murder case

FAIRFAX, SC (WIS) - Officials are looking for 39-year old Rodrigues Doe who’s wanted for the murder of Albert Badger, Jr.
The incident happened on Sept. 24 when Doe allegedly shot Badger outside a pool hall in Fairfax, officers say.
Doe then fled in his car and evaded police, abandoning his vehicle in Allendale. He is considered armed and dangerous.
He has connections to the Clinton area and could be headed that way, according to officials.
