Sumter man behind bars after causing collision, assaulting victim with baseball bat

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A Sumter man is behind bars after he caused a wreck and then assaulted one of the victims in the wreck with a baseball bat.
Leroy Cockerill, 27, is facing two counts of attempted murder.
Deputies say while driving on Bethel Church Road in Sumter, Cockerill attempted to stop another car by blocking them near the bridge. The car was able to drive around Cockerill’s truck, but the victims said he caught back up to them. Deputies say Cockerill pit maneuvered the victim’s car, causing them to spin out of control before they drove over a ditch and crashed into a fence at Pilgrim’s Pride Poultry on Starks Ferry Road.
Cockerill also lost control of his truck and flipped it in the yard across the street from Pilgrim’s Pride Poultry. The victim’s said he was somehow able to drive his severely damaged truck back to the road. Cockerill then jumped out the truck with a baseball bat and struck one of the victims in the arm before threatening both victims.
A witness saw what happened and came over to the scene to see what was going on. The witness said he saw Cockerill waving a baseball bat at the victims before he turned and began waving his bat him. After the witness took a picture, Cockerill jumped back into his truck and backed it back into the yard he had flipped it over in.
Cockerill was arrested on the scene when deputies arrived. He remains in the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.
