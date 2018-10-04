Police: Collision near N. Lake Drive in Lexington causing traffic issues

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Lexington Police are warning the public about a car collision on Columbia Avenue that is causing some traffic issues.
It happened on the 600 block of Columbia Avenue in Lexington near N. Lake Drive. Officers say both eastbound lanes are blocked by the collision.
Traffic is reportedly traveling in the median of the road to go around the collision.
Drivers are urged to drive with caution or find an alternate route.
