PLAYER TO WATCH: River Bluff’s Braden Walker finds success on the field despite battling diabetes

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - Braden Walker is no stranger to facing difficult challenges. Just a year ago, the River Bluff running back was moved to quarterback to help the Gators offense. While it wasn’t a position he was used to playing, Walker accepted the challenge and made the most of his opportunity.
“One thing I learned about him last year when he played quarterback for us was that he’s tough. With our program, we want to have a tough program. He took some shots last year, but always he gave some, too. He just runs tough.”
That toughness has been exhibited since Walker was in the eighth grade. That’s when he was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes. For him, the diagnosis was one that took some time to adjust to.
“The biggest challenge probably for me is making sure my sugars are where they need to be all the way throughout the game because, anything too low, I could pass out. Anything too high, I could pass out. So, it’s really just finding that happy medium for me.
This year, Walker has been a force in the backfield for the Gators. He has 83 carries for 767 yards and 12 touchdowns. While he’s been extremely productive on the field, Walker won’t take all the credit for what he’s done.
“I couldn’t really do anything, any of this, without my quarterback, Michael. My offensive linemen, they’re doing an incredible job this year making holes for me to run through. My receivers are doing an incredible job perimeter blocking for me. I mean, it’s incredible what all 10 other guys do around me just to make one play work.”
So far, Braden and the Gators are enjoying their undefeated run going 5-0 this season. This Friday, they take on another undefeated team in Dutch Fork in the Jim Hudson Football Friday Game of the Week.
