Mayor: Two Florence officers released from hospital; memorial service announced for fallen officer

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Two of the Florence police officers injured in Wednesday’s deadly officer-involved shooting have been released from the hospital, according to Florence city officials.
During a Thursday afternoon press conference, Florence Mayor Stephen Wukela confirmed that two of the city’s officers had been released after being treated for their wounds. A third remains hospitalized, he added.
Wukela also said that a public viewing for fallen officer Terrence Carraway will be held on Monday, Oct. 8, at the Florence Center, located at 3300 W. Radio Drive, from 9 to 11 a.m. A memorial service will follow at 12 p.m.
Carraway died in the shooting at a home in Vintage Place off Hoffmeyer Road in Florence while a search warrant was being served.
In addition to the Florence officers, three deputies with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office were injured.
