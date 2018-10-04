Many take to Twitter to express their sympathy after Florence police officer killed in shooting

President Donald Trump expresses his sympathy on Twitter following the fatal shooting.
October 4, 2018 at 5:09 AM EST - Updated October 4 at 8:24 AM

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A community is in mourning after a 30-year veteran of the Florence Police Department was killed in a shooting Wednesday that injured six others and a civilian.

Deputies were serving a search warrant at a Florence home in Vintage Place off Hoffmeyer Road when the suspect opened fire, killing Officer Terrence Carraway, 52 of Darlington.

“Today will mark a very horrific day for the Florence Police Department," Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler said. "Today we lost a good friend of mine, an officer that I have known for 30 years.”

Many have taken to Twitter to share their sympathies:

