‘I miss you,’ family and friends remember father and son in vigil

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A Richland County community came together on Wednesday to remember a father and son killed in a weekend shooting.
A candlelight vigil was held for 23-year-old James McDowell and son, Tyren Williams who would have turned two years old on Wednesday.
The vigil was attended by many in the community, including friends, family, Richland County Deputies and a local church.
"This can’t continue to happen. It can’t keep happening. Because man this here need to wake up this city,” said a speaker in the crowd. “When we start to say this is my child. This is my son, my brother, This is my cousin. We realize that this is our family. Then it’ll cease to happen.”
We also spoke with Kevin Felder, the father of James McDowell.
“He’s always been the type of person that love and care for everybody, but if anybody here need anything he was willing to help them. But being that he passed away, this really hurts,” Felder said.
Many like friend Michael High, searching for a reason for the death of the two, especially 1-year-old Tyren Williams.
“Innocent, couldn’t identify, nobody couldn’t say nothing, just innocent. It’s an innocent soul, taken away,” High said.
Mydrel Bonaparte, another one of James McDowell’s friends says the community is asking why.
“This baby has a mother. She needs answers, like her family lost a son, grandson. They need answers,” Bonaparte said.
McDowell’s father, with a message to his son.
“I miss you. Wish that I could do more and could’ve been there for you and stop whatever happened,” Felder said.
For little Tyren, Wednesday would have been his second birthday. Family and friends at the vigil decided to celebrate his birthday anyways releasing balloons into the sky to honor him.
A Richland County investigator told WIS they have “very solid leads,” they, however, still need the public’s help as no arrests have been made.
Call Crimestoppers, 1-888 CRIME SC, if you have any information. You can stay anonymous.
