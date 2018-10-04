First Alert Forecast: More HOT Temperatures On The Way

Average high this time of year is 80 degrees…average low is in the upper 50s. We’ll be 10 – 15 degrees above those number for the next few days a dome of High pressure is sitting over us. The High will slowly move to the North and East by Saturday. This will allow more humidity to filter into the state and allow a cold front to make it as far south as Charlotte by late Friday/Saturday AM. The front will stall over Charlotte for the weekend (It will do some shopping…take in the Panthers/Giants game) and more than likely fizzle out by early next week. The front will be close enough to us to enhance our shower chance Saturday into next week.