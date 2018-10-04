First Alert Forecast: More HOT Temperatures On The Way

A Toasty Thursday
Average high this time of year is 80 degrees…average low is in the upper 50s. We’ll be 10 – 15 degrees above those number for the next few days a dome of High pressure is sitting over us. The High will slowly move to the North and East by Saturday. This will allow more humidity to filter into the state and allow a cold front to make it as far south as Charlotte by late Friday/Saturday AM. The front will stall over Charlotte for the weekend (It will do some shopping…take in the Panthers/Giants game) and more than likely fizzle out by early next week. The front will be close enough to us to enhance our shower chance Saturday into next week.
We’ll cool down next week with the front in the area and the High to our North (Highs will still be above normal in the lower 80s)
Weather Headlines:
- July forecast continues for the first week of October
- Highs Lower 90s
- Humidity returns by Saturday along with a chance of isolated showers
- Better chance of showers first few days of next week
Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy, Hot. High Lower 90s
Tonight: Fair. Low near 70
Friday: Partly cloudy, Hot. High Lower 90s
