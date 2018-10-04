First Alert Forecast: Brace yourself! It’s getting even hotter but not for long

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Even hotter temperatures are on the way, but not for long. We’re tracking temperatures in the 80s next week.
For tonight, expect a warm one. We’ll see low temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s under mostly clear skies. Some patchy fog is possible.
High pressure will continue to dominate our forecast Friday, giving way to more sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the low 90s. Rising humidity values will make it feel hotter. In fact, heat index values will be in the mid 90s.
A few isolated showers will creep into parts of the Midlands Saturday. Right now, rain chances are around 20%. We’ll keep an eye on the forecast. Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 90s. It will feel like the mid 90s because of the humidity.
We’ll start seeing a pattern change by Sunday into next week as high pressure moves north. This will give us some unsettled weather and some slightly cooler temperatures as our flow turns from the east.
So, on Sunday, expect a chance of showers (30%). Otherwise, we’ll see partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s. More showers are in your forecast for Monday and Tuesday (30%). Highs will cool into the mid 80s. Rain chances increase to 40% by the middle of the week.
Tonight: Mostly Clear. Areas of Patchy Fog Possible Late. Lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds: SW 5 mph.
Friday: Mostly Sunny. Hot and Humid. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: W/NW 5 mph.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Isolated Showers (20%). Hot and Humid. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: Var. 5 mph.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· High temperatures will soar into the 90s Friday and Saturday. It will feel like the mid 90s in a few areas because of the humidity.
· A few showers are possible Saturday and Sunday in the Midlands (20-30%).
· We’ll see more clouds and a chance of rain next week.
· Highs will cool back into the mid 80s next week.
WIS First Alert Chief Meteorologist Dominic Brown
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.