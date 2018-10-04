Columbia Metropolitan Airport offers flights to Orlando

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Columbia Metropolitan Airport will soon offer a new travel destination to choose from.
A new direct flight has been added from CMA to Orlando, Florida. The new service is on Via Airlines.
Columbia airport officials said they are often asked about direct flights to Orlando and are excited to welcome Via Airlines to CAE.
Service to and from Columbia to Florida will start on December 3. There will be flights every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.