Carolina defense tasked with stopping talented Mizzou QB Lock

“You see a lot of times on tape in their first four ball games where people aren’t getting aligned, aren’t covering down, and the ball is being snapped and he sees it and he’s able to get the ball out for an easy completion and chunk yardage play,” said Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp. “That’s number one: get your cleats in the dirt. And I think fundamentals and techniques and staying on top of the coverage because there’s a lot of deep balls down the field and you’ve got to be able to defend those deep ball down the field which, if you’re able to, obviously they’re harder to complete so your percentages of completion are going to be more difficult.”