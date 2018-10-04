Carolina defense tasked with stopping talented Mizzou QB Lock

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - In two of their last three games, South Carolina has been tasked with stopping a solid rushing attack from Georgia and Kentucky.
This week, the Gamecocks find themselves staring at arguably one of the best quarterbacks in the nation in Drew Lock. The first-team All-SEC selection is currently second in the conference in passing yards with 1,231 and third in touchdowns with 11. Lock has completed just under 63 percent of his passes and averages close to eight yards per attempt.
Lock has been considered a potential first-round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft thanks to his abilities to make a variety of different throws on the field. Knowing what he’s capable of, the Gamecocks hope to keep Lock bottled up when the Tigers come to Williams-Brice this weekend.
“He’s a good guy,” said Gamecocks linebacker TJ Brunson. “He’s got good arm talent. He can throw the ball and he trusts his arm a lot. So, I’m pretty sure that if we’re in the right spots where we’re supposed to be, there’s no telling what will happen.”
Over the last three years, Lock has completed 58 percent of his passes for 683 yards and four touchdowns. While Lock has had some success this year, the Gamecocks understand that part of that comes from defenses being in the wrong place at the wrong time.
“You see a lot of times on tape in their first four ball games where people aren’t getting aligned, aren’t covering down, and the ball is being snapped and he sees it and he’s able to get the ball out for an easy completion and chunk yardage play,” said Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp. “That’s number one: get your cleats in the dirt. And I think fundamentals and techniques and staying on top of the coverage because there’s a lot of deep balls down the field and you’ve got to be able to defend those deep ball down the field which, if you’re able to, obviously they’re harder to complete so your percentages of completion are going to be more difficult.”
South Carolina faces Missouri at home Saturday at noon. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.
