‘Armed and dangerous’ Sumter man wanted for attempted murder turns himself into police

SUMTER, SC (WIS) - A Sumter man who was wanted for attempted murder has turned himself into police.
Deputies said that Byron Deshawn Lyons, 25, of Sumter, was wanted for an Oct. 1 shooting that happened around 9 p.m. on River Birch Drive. Deputies arrived at the scene of a fight that had already ended, so they left.
Just a few minutes later, the 18-year-old victim arrived at the location after work. Witnesses say a vehicle pulled up and Lyons got out and fired several shots, hitting the victim. Lyons then fled the scene, deputies said.
Witnesses claim that after the initial shooting, people tried to help the victim, but the vehicle Lyons was in came back, and Lyons got out and fired more shots at the victim and fled again. No one was injured during the second shooting.
The victim underwent surgery at Palmetto Health Tuomey hospital Monday night. His condition is stable.
In addition to attempted murder, Lyons will also be charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, officials said.
