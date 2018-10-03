USC to install metal detectors at Williams-Brice Stadium

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Over the last few weeks, University of South Carolina officials have announced upgrades to Williams-Brice Stadium that will help enhance the experience at the facility.
Now, university officials are adding one more addition to the list. Metal detectors will be permanently installed at Williams-Brice Stadium as part of Southeastern Conference policies.
As a test run, a limited number of metal detectors will be used during the Gamecocks’ home game against Missouri on Saturday and on Oct. 27 against Tennessee. Officials opted to use metal detectors at stadiums across the SEC beginning in the fall of 2020.
“Creating as safe an environment as possible where fans can have an enjoyable experience in our venues is paramount to our game day operations,” said USC Athletics Director Ray Tanner. “At South Carolina and around the SEC, we are always looking at our security measures to make sure they meet the standards set by the local, regional and national authorities who help guide our decision-making on security issues.”
Earlier this year, Williams-Brice Stadium was one of 10 sports facilities recognized by the National Center for Sports Safety and Security and for leadership in addressing safety and security issues.
