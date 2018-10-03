Two women injured after subject shoots at vehicle in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) - Two women were injured Monday night when someone started shooting at their vehicle.
The women told deputies they were heading to an unknown location on Irvin Street to pick up marijuana. As the driver turned her Jeep Renegade onto Irvin Street, the women heard gunshots and noticed a gray Dodge SUV parked in the middle of the road, the report states.
The driver put the Jeep in reverse, backed it out onto Seawright Street and left the area.
As they left, the driver began to feel a burning sensation on her right arm and went to Regional Medical Center. Officers noticed injuries to her shoulder area.
One of the Jeep’s passengers told officers that when they turned down Irvin Street, she noticed a man peeking from behind the parked SUV. He began shooting.
She received a gunshot wound to her face. The woman in the back seat of the Jeep was not injured.
If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
