Two plead guilty to federal firearm charges arising from Lexington home invasion

Thompson and Morris face the following penalties: a maximum of 20 years imprisonment, a fine of $250,000, and 3 years of supervised release on the Hobbs Act robbery charges; a maximum of 10 years imprisonment, a fine of $250,000, and 3 years of supervised release on the felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition charge; and a mandatory minimum of 7 years imprisonment and a maximum of life, consecutive to any other term of imprisonment, a fine of $250,000, and 5 years of supervised release on the use/carry/possess/brandish a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence charge.