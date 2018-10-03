Two plead guilty to federal firearm charges arising from Lexington home invasion

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - Two men have pleaded guilty to federal firearm charges after a home invasion in Lexington County.
Brandon J. Thompson, 31, and Quintrell Morris, 19, both of Columbia, pleaded guilty in federal court.
On the morning of Dec. 30, 2017, deputies with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call referencing a home invasion on Maple View Drive. Deputies found two armed men, Thompson and Morris, in the home.
After detaining both Thompson and Morris, deputies located a female, who had been tied up, and her children, one of whom had called 911. The female advised that they had forced her to open a safe and give them money from it.
Deputies seized a loaded Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun from Thompson and a loaded Bushmaster .223 caliber rifle from Morris. A ballistic vest was also seized from Thompson’s vehicle, which was located nearby.
The investigation revealed that Thompson and Morris went to this home in an effort to rob the homeowners of proceeds from various businesses they operated.
Thompson has prior state convictions for armed robbery and assault with intent to kill. Morris, a gang member who was on state probation at the time, has prior state convictions for possession of a stolen motor vehicle and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Thompson and Morris face the following penalties: a maximum of 20 years imprisonment, a fine of $250,000, and 3 years of supervised release on the Hobbs Act robbery charges; a maximum of 10 years imprisonment, a fine of $250,000, and 3 years of supervised release on the felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition charge; and a mandatory minimum of 7 years imprisonment and a maximum of life, consecutive to any other term of imprisonment, a fine of $250,000, and 5 years of supervised release on the use/carry/possess/brandish a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence charge.
