Talk of the Town: See how dashing a pirate can be!

The Columbia Classical Ballet company is in its 27th season, something Pavlovich calls a source of pride for Columbia in attracting and retaining such talented dancers. Those with the company say, “It’s the artistic director’s world-renowned reputation as an impeccable teacher and master of technique that draws this variety of talent to our city. The dancers’ ages range from 18-24, a most impressionable time in their lives as they build their careers, and they come to Columbia to achieve their best potential.”