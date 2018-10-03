Talk of the Town: See how dashing a pirate can be!

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Want to see how dashing a pirate can be? You will when the Columbia Classical Ballet company opens its 2018-2019 season in a few weeks. Radenko Pavlovich is the artistic director and promises another season of high-caliber ballet with five prestigious ballet competition medal-winners in the company, something Pavlovich says is unprecedented in Columbia, South Carolina.
Koyo Yanagishima (Japan) and Jinsol Eum (South Korea) are gold-medal winning principal dancers; Clément Guillaume (France) is gold-medal winning soloist; Zi Wang (China) is a silver-medal winning soloist; Mari Bell (Canada) is a gold-medal winner and rounds out the fabulous five. The dancers come from all over the world and from Columbia.
The Columbia Classical Ballet company is in its 27th season, something Pavlovich calls a source of pride for Columbia in attracting and retaining such talented dancers. Those with the company say, “It’s the artistic director’s world-renowned reputation as an impeccable teacher and master of technique that draws this variety of talent to our city. The dancers’ ages range from 18-24, a most impressionable time in their lives as they build their careers, and they come to Columbia to achieve their best potential.”
The Columbia Classical Ballet’s 2018-2019 season kicks off Oct. 19 with Le Corsaire (which means The Pirate.) The Nutcracker begins Nov. 30. LifeChance is Jan. 26 and Snow White takes to the stage beginning March 1st.
The performances are held at the Koger Center for the Arts in downtown Columbia. To learn more about the upcoming “Now THIS is Ballet” performances, call 803-252-9112 or visit www.ColumbiaClassicalBallet.com. To purchase tickets, call the Koger Center at 803-251-2222.
