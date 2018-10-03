Riverbanks Zoo welcomes 2 new lion cubs

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Exciting news came out of Riverbanks Zoo on Wednesday!
The zoo announced the birth of two African lion cubs!
The cubs were born to mom Lindelani and dad Zuri on Monday, October 1, growing the zoo’s pride to eight.
The zoo said animal care staff first started noticing signs of labor after 10 p.m. on Sunday. One of the cubs came just after 3 a.m. Monday and the second was born just before 6 a.m.
The zoo says a third cub was born but did not survive.
"We are thrilled about these new additions to our African lion pride and their impact on the sustainability of the species," said Sue Pfaff, curator of mammals at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. "Lindelani is a protective and attentive mother, and she and her offspring are bonding very well."
African lions, a species that once roamed all of Africa, are now only found in fragmented populations across the continent. They are currently listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).
The birth of the two lion cubs at Riverbanks Zoo is significant to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' (AZA) whose species survival plans have ensured the continued existence of African lions and other endangered wildlife.
"Because of the leadership, care and dedication of the Riverbanks team and our AZA colleagues, the managed African lion population has risen to nearly 400 animals," said Pfaff.
Riverbanks Zoo says the cubs will be cared for off exhibit until they are about three months old and large enough to explore their outdoor habitat. Until their big debut, the public will be able to follow the cubs as they grow with the Riverbanks’ Zoo Cam. Details about when the stream will be available to watch will be announced next week.
Earlier this year, Lindelani’s sister Thebisa gave birth to three healthy lion cubs. The public voted to name the cubs Amara, Asha, and Zari. Both Thebisa and Lindelani were introduced to male lion Zuri back in December of last year.
