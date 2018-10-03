Orangeburg man recovering after stranger beat him with a gun

ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) - An Orangeburg man is recovering after he told deputies an unknown man beat him with a gun.
The incident happened at Henry’s Gas station around 2 a.m. on Monday. The victim told officials that a woman asked if he wanted to come back to her place.
He agreed and was taken to a home on Saddlebrook Drive, according to Orangeburg officials.
Investigators say when he got there, an unknown man hit him in the face with a gun. The victim had swelling over his left eye.
No arrests have been made.
