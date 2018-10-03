Orangeburg man recovering after stranger beat him with a gun

By Emily Smith | October 3, 2018 at 10:58 AM EST - Updated October 3 at 10:58 AM

ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) - An Orangeburg man is recovering after he told deputies an unknown man beat him with a gun.

The incident happened at Henry’s Gas station around 2 a.m. on Monday. The victim told officials that a woman asked if he wanted to come back to her place.

He agreed and was taken to a home on Saddlebrook Drive, according to Orangeburg officials.

Investigators say when he got there, an unknown man hit him in the face with a gun. The victim had swelling over his left eye.

No arrests have been made.

