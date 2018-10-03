Orangeburg home invasion suspect arrested after homeowner shoots him

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A Cope man who broke into a Rowesville home and was shot by the homeowner has been arrested.
Michael Rowe, 37, has been charged with second-degree burglary and breaking and entering into an automobile.
Just before 8 a.m., a Rowesville Road homeowner called to report a home invasion and said that he had shot the suspect, Orangeburg Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.
The homeowner said he heard a disturbance and discovered a male in his home. The home owner fired at least three shots at the subject.
The intruder was not injured.
About 500 yards from the residence, the subject was apprehended by deputies.
Rowe faces up to 15 years in prison for the burglary charge alone, if convicted of the crime. A bond hearing was rescheduled for Wednesday afternoon.
