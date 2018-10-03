Midlands care facility owner faces new charges in patient’s death

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The owner of a Midlands residential care facility was granted bond after she was charged in the death of an elderly man.
Richland County deputies arrested Betty Miles on Tuesday. Deputies say the charge is in connection to the death of Henry Harmon on June 27 at Miles Residential. Miles, the owner, is being charged with neglect of a vulnerable adult resulting in death.
Back in July, Miles was charged with four counts of abuse and neglect.
Two adults at the facility were not getting the appropriate medication, according to the incident report.
Miles' license was previously revoked in 2016 after DHEC received a complaint about allegations of a worker at the facility. Her bond was set at $90,000, according to online records
